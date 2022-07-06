Nipsey Hussle Case: Eric Holder Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder

Watch : Inside the Inspiring Life of Nipsey Hussle

Three years after Nipsey Hussle's tragic death, a jury found his accused killer Eric Holder guilty of first-degree murder.



In addition to being found guilty of first-degree murder, he was also convicted on two charges of attempted voluntary manslaughter and one count of possession of a firearm.

The jury's verdict—which was read in court on July 6—comes after Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, died in a shooting in front his Los Angeles clothing store in March 2019. Hussle died from multiple gunshot wounds located in the head and torso. He was 33 years old.



In a statement released by the LAPD at the time, the authorities alleged the suspect, later identified as Holder, approached the musician and two other men, fired "numerous" shots and then fled the scene in a vehicle waiting nearby.



Following the incident, Holder—who was arrested in April 2019—was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was also accused of using a firearm and caused great bodily injury and death.



During the trial's closing arguments, prosecutors told jurors that Holder, 32, should be convicted on the charge of murder for the "personal" attack that happened against Hussle, according to Fox Los Angeles.