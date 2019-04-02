Suspect in Nipsey Hussle Shooting Identified

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 6:14 AM
The Los Angeles Police Department has identified a suspect in the killing of Nipsey Hussle.
The authorities are seeking a 29-year-old man named Eric Holder.
"Eric Holder is wanted for homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle," the LAPD tweeted on Monday.
Hussle was killed Sunday, Mar. 31 in front of The Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. In a statement released by the LAPD, the authorities alleged the suspect approached Hussle and two other men, fired "numerous" shots and then fled the scene in a vehicle waiting nearby that was allegedly driven by an unidentified female. The police say Holder was last seen in a 2016, white, four-door Chevy Cruze.
According to the authorities, two of the victims were transported to a nearby hospital while one refused medical treatment at the scene. Hussle, who was born Ermias Asghedom, died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.
The police asked the public to share any information they may know about the case.
"Detectives have worked tirelessly and are now asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in the case," the LAPD wrote in a tweeted statement. "The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Eric Holder of Los Angeles. Anyone with additional information is urged to call South Bureau Detectives, at 323-786-5100."
The authorities also provided additional contact information should people wish to report tips anonymously or during non-business hours.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore is scheduled to host a press conference about the case on Tuesday.
After news of Hussle's death broke, several artists—including Beyoncé, Cardi B, Rihanna and Drake—paid tribute to the late rapper on social media.
"I'm praying with every ounce of my heart for your family," Beyoncé wrote on Instagram. "Rest In Peace, Nipsey."
A vigil was also held at the scene of the shooting on Monday; however, 19 people were injured at the memorial. According to NBC News, two were in critical condition—including one who had been hit by a car—and two were in serious condition.
Fire officials told the news outlet the majority of people hospitalized seemed to have suffered "trample injuries" from people falling over or being knocked down as crowds attempted to leave.
Per The New York Times, reasoning for the fleeing was not immediately clear.
