Did Kesha Really Sleep With a Ghost? Here's the True Story

Watch : Kesha Addresses That GHOST SEX Rumor

Kesha is setting the record straight about one of her wackiest stories to date.

The Grammy-nominated artist is exploring the paranormal in her new discovery+ series Conjuring Kesha—which premieres July 8—but she exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that one of her previous supernatural run-ins wasn't quite what she made it out to be.

"I was in Texas, Fort Worth, Texas," she recalled, "and I had something wake me up while I was in bed with my boyfriend at the time, and it was a touch down the body."

Having stated that she went "to the bone zone with a ghost" in a 2012 appearance on Conan, Kesha clarified on Daily Pop that she was instead given a "gentle wakeup" by the spirit.

"I woke up and looked at the end of the bed and there was an apparition of a woman," the 35-year-old shared. "So, full disclosure, I never actually slept with a ghost. But she did wake me up in a very sensual way."