Kesha & Her Famous Friends Are Investigating the Supernatural in Conjuring Kesha First Look

We R Who We R, and that's supernatural enthusiasts who're excited for Kesha's spooky new series.

On June 2, discovery+ released the first look of Conjuring Kesha, a new show that follows the Grammy-nominated artist as she "expands her understanding of the universe, journeying deep into the heart of darkness, all while checking off her paranormal bucket list," according to the streamer.

"To me, the supernatural comes naturally," Kesha shared in a statement. "It started with my insatiable curiosity, my eternal searching for something bigger than myself. This has motivated my art, informed my music and has given a purpose to my entire life. It's an eternal search for proof of God. But it's the adventures that I have with my friends that take these pilgrimages to the next level and make them a reality."

Per the chart-topper, the point of this series is to "catch actual proof of the unexplainable" and to be "the ultimate quest" for her questions surrounding the supernatural and paranormal.