Sharna Burgess Shares First Photo of Baby Zane's Face

Watch : Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Welcome BABY BOY!

World, meet Zane Walker Green.

Sharna Burgess shared the first photo of her and Brian Austin Green's baby boy's face to Instagram on July 3.

"Food Coma… Zane obviously," she captioned the sweet shot, which showed the newborn nuzzling up to her chest. "Cos I'm the food."

Nearly a week after she gave birth, the first-time mom is basking in baby bliss. "I don't have the words that can do this justice," Sharna wrote. "I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how deeply and unconditionally I love him. I know I'll never be the same again, ever. I realize I never knew love of this kind or capacity existed and it's beautifully overwhelming to process."

Already, parenthood has changed the Aussie's outlook on life—and her own relationship with her mom. also said she now "wholeheartedly" understands what her mom meant when she said a mother's love is unlike any other the Dancing With the Stars pro added. "You know, that whole 'you'll understand when you have kids' thing parents say when they are fussing over you. I get it now. I will love him and worry about him until my last breath and beyond. Heaven is a place on Earth, and I found it."