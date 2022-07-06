Sharna Burgess Shares First Photo of Baby Zane's Face

World, meet Zane Walker Green.
Sharna Burgess shared the first photo of her and Brian Austin Green's baby boy's face to Instagram on July 3.
"Food Coma… Zane obviously," she captioned the sweet shot, which showed the newborn nuzzling up to her chest. "Cos I'm the food."
Nearly a week after she gave birth, the first-time mom is basking in baby bliss. "I don't have the words that can do this justice," Sharna wrote. "I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how deeply and unconditionally I love him. I know I'll never be the same again, ever. I realize I never knew love of this kind or capacity existed and it's beautifully overwhelming to process."
Already, parenthood has changed the Aussie's outlook on life—and her own relationship with her mom. also said she now "wholeheartedly" understands what her mom meant when she said a mother's love is unlike any other the Dancing With the Stars pro added. "You know, that whole 'you'll understand when you have kids' thing parents say when they are fussing over you. I get it now. I will love him and worry about him until my last breath and beyond. Heaven is a place on Earth, and I found it."
Sharna and Brian welcomed Zane on June 28, announcing the news two days later with a close-up of the little one's hand wrapped around Brian's finger.
"Her water broke at 1:30 in the morning," Brian exclusively recalled to E! News July 1. "The doctor said, ;Yeah, for sure your water is broken. You guys are packed, right? I'm sending you to the hospital.' So we went to the hospital and she's amazing. She's just the best."
As for Zane's name? Well, there was a bit of a debate around that.
"Naming boys is hard, and finding a name that goes well with Green is really hard," the actor—who has four kids from previous relationships—shared. "So, I like the name Walker. Sharna liked the name Zane, and we kept going back and forth between the two as first names. And then I finally came to the conclusion one day of, 'You know what? This is Sharna's first child. I like Zane, it's an amazing name.' So I was like, 'Let's do Zane Walker Green.' And I think she appreciated it. And it's a really cool name."