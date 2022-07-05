Friends Co-Creator Regrets the Handling of Chandler’s Trans Parent

Watch : Friends Co-Creator Apologizes For Show's Lack of Diversity

Marta Kauffman is continuing to right some Friends wrongs.

The co-creator of the iconic sitcom regrets the way the show discussed Chandler's (Matthew Perry) trans parent, played by Kathleen Turner.

"We kept referring to [Helena] as ‘Chandler's father,' even though Chandler's father was trans," Marta told BBC's World Service's The Conversation. "Pronouns were not yet something that I understood, so we didn't refer to that character as ‘she.' That was a mistake."

The full interview will air July 11.

Marta, who also co-created Netflix's Grace and Frankie with her producing partner David Crane, said her professional settings are drastically different now.

"I like very much to create an environment where we have a happy set and a happy crew," she said. "It's very important to me that where we are is a safe place, a tolerant place, where there's no yelling. I fired a guy on the spot for making a joke about a trans cameraperson. That just can't happen."

Kathleen appeared as Charles Bing, who used the drag name Helena Handbasket, in two episodes during Friends' seventh season in 2001. Charles and Chandler had a strained relationship after Charles split from Chandler's mother Nora, played by Morgan Fairchild.