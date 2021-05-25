Stars Honor George Floyd on One-Year Anniversary of His Death

Stars are paying tribute to George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his death.
Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020. Former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as three other former officers—Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng—stood on the scene. Video of the killing sparked outrage and spurred protests against police brutality around the world.
In April, Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He will be sentenced this June. Thao, Lane and Kueng face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. They are set to stand trial in March 2022.
All four former officers have also been indicted on federal civil rights charges for their roles in Floyd's death. Chauvin, Thao and Kueng were each charged with two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and Lane was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.
Several celebrities took to social media on May 25, 2021 to honor Floyd. Read their tributes below.
Oprah Winfrey: "A year ago today we didn't know his name, but now it's forever etched in our consciousness: #GeorgeFloyd."
Former President Barack Obama: "When injustice runs deep, progress takes time. But if we can turn words into action and action into meaningful reform, we will, in the words of James Baldwin, 'cease fleeing from reality and begin to change it.' Today, more people in more places are seeing the world more clearly than they did a year ago. It's a tribute to all those who decided that this time would be different—and that they, in their own ways, would help make it different. George Floyd was murdered one year ago today. Since then, hundreds more Americans have died in encounters with police—parents, sons, daughters, friends taken from us far too soon. But the last year has also given us reasons to hope."
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: "To John Lewis, the effects of the protests following George Floyd's murder were clear. 'People will never, ever forget what happened and how it happened,' he said. 'And it is my hope that we are on our way to greater change.' That's my hope too. Don't stop pushing."
Sherrilyn Ifill: "He was not just a victim. His death was not just a catalyst for activism and protests. #GeorgeFloyd was a man. A father. A brother. A friend. His life mattered. Sending love & light to his family and loved ones today."
Don Lemon: "May 25. A day to remember George Floyd and the sacrifice he made a year ago. The long history of racial inequity, oppression, and injustice was brought to light once again because of his death. Conversations around these issues have evolved, but there's still progress to be made."
Rev. Jesse Jackson: "You changed the world. #GeorgeFloyd Rest in heavenly peace."
Kerry Washington: "The 1 year anniversary of #GeorgeFloyd's murder is a reminder that for some, the issue became clear 1 year ago. For many of us, Black Lives have never NOT mattered. If U R new to this, stay in the fight happy 1 year awakening. If U R not new to this, sending . Today & always."
Former First Lady Michelle Obama: "It's been a year since those horrifying 8 minutes and 46 seconds stole George Floyd's life. Today, I am thinking of this clip of his daughter Gianna, and all the young people out there who have seen so much, but refuse to give up hope. All of us have a role to play to hold our leaders accountable and speak out about injustice. Let's make sure that "Daddy changed the world" isn't a fleeting moment online, but a lasting change across the country. I'm sending all my love to Gianna and to the rest of the Floyd family today. Her dad did change the world, and now it's up to the rest of us to continue changing it for the better."
Ana Navarro: "May 25th. One year since the murder of #GeorgeFloyd and still no National Police Reform Law. Thinking of his little girl and those who loved him, today."
Jimmy Kimmel: "A year after the murder of George Floyd, we have done little to stop it from happening again. Please support these organizations and their work to bring equal justice to all. @NAACP @GFMFoundation @BlackVisionsMN."
Rosanna Arquette: "The barbaric death of George Floyd changed the world, as well as the many human beings who were also murdered at the hands of violent racist police officers. Black Lives Matter, we will never forget. Rest in power Sir."