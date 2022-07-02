Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Arrested in New York

A man has been arrested on stalking and trespassing charges after allegedly trying to gain access to Taylor Swift's apartment in New York City.
According to the NYPD, Joshua Christian was arrested at 7:20 p.m. on July 1. At the time of his arrest, the 35-year-old had allegedly entered two buildings in Swift's neighborhood over the course of a three-month period.
On March 26, Christian allegedly snuck into a residential building at 11:05 a.m. "through an unlocked door and remained unlawfully" for an undisclosed period of time, according to NYPD. When he was asked to leave by security, Christian then "fled the location on foot."
Less than three months later, Christian allegedly visited a different apartment address in the area and made "threats through the intercom" on June 12, per the NYPD.
According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, his comments were directed at Swift. A law enforcement source also told the outlet that Christian threatened violence if she did not date him. However, it is unclear if the singer was in the building at the time that the incident occurred.
E! News has reached out to Taylor Swift's rep for comment but has not heard back.
Swift's latest scary encounter comes less than six months after another man attempted to enter to her apartment complex by ripping out its intercom back in January.
The man—who also drove down the street in the wrong direction and hit a portable toilet—was later charged with both driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired, per the NYPD.
Swift has been stalked, received threats of violence and experienced multiple home invasions throughout her musical career. In a 2019 Elle letter, the singer shared that her fear of violence is something that has "continued into my personal life."
"I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds," she wrote. "Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I've ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things."