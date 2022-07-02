You'll Get Loud Over Rihanna's First Public Outing Since Welcoming Baby With A$AP Rocky

Watch : Rihanna Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

As a new mom, Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond.

The singer was glowing when she stepped out on July 1, accompanying boyfriend A$AP Rocky to a barber shop in the Crystal Palace neighborhood of London before his show at the Wireless Festival. For the occasion, she wore a black oversized puffy jacket and accessorized her casual chic look with a chunky silver chain necklace and hoop earrings.

In a video taken by Instagram user @_tyreeck_ and shared with E! News, Rihanna was seen smiling as she posed for selfies with fans inside the salon.

Other footage circulating on social media showed the Loud artist in the crowd at Wireless Festival as A$AP performed on stage in the background.

Rihanna's outing comes almost two months after she and A$AP welcomed their first child together in Los Angeles on May 13.