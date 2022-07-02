You'll Get Loud Over Rihanna's First Public Outing Since Welcoming Baby With A$AP Rocky

As a new mom, Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond.
The singer was glowing when she stepped out on July 1, accompanying boyfriend A$AP Rocky to a barber shop in the Crystal Palace neighborhood of London before his show at the Wireless Festival. For the occasion, she wore a black oversized puffy jacket and accessorized her casual chic look with a chunky silver chain necklace and hoop earrings.
In a video taken by Instagram user @_tyreeck_ and shared with E! News, Rihanna was seen smiling as she posed for selfies with fans inside the salon.
Other footage circulating on social media showed the Loud artist in the crowd at Wireless Festival as A$AP performed on stage in the background.
Rihanna's outing comes almost two months after she and A$AP welcomed their first child together in Los Angeles on May 13.
Before their little one's arrival, Rihanna kept tight-lipped on her pregnancy for months and debuted her baby bump in a maternity shoot with her man in January. At the time, Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy by sporting a hot pink coat that exposed her growing belly underneath.
The 9-time Grammy winner later admitted that it wasn't easy keeping the exciting baby news under wraps.
"It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," she told E! News' Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester in February. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts."
She continued, "But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."
Now that the pair have welcomed their baby boy, A$AP has shared what kind of child he hopes to raise. "I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what," the rapper told Dazed on May 30. "I actually love to watch cartoons—I've watched like, Teletubbies, Blue's Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark."
But his wishes don't stop there. A$AP added, "I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I'm not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."
