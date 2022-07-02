Coach Outlet 4th of July Sale: Score a $430 Best-Selling Tote for $96 & Other Can't-Miss 75% Off Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The best 4th of July sales aren't just happening in home, furniture and appliances. In fact, 4th of July is a great time to shop summer fashion, especially if you're big on designer bags and accessories.

Coach Outlet is currently holding a huge 4th of July sitewide deal where everything is on sale for an extra 15% off. It's a can't-miss sale that includes new summer arrivals, the Coach Pride 2022 collection and the recently dropped Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring Collection, which features cool stylized Mickey designs that are on sale now for 60% off.

If you want to score the best deals of them all, be sure to check out Coach Outlet's clearance section where every item is on sale for 75% off. You can find some serious jaw-dropping deals like this sophisticated and sleek $430 tote bag for just $96 or a perfect-for-gifting $130 magnetic Signature card case for $30.

We've rounded up some of the best deals you can find during Coach Outlet's 4th of July sale. Check those out below.