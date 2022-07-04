Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower Teases Vecna and Will's Connection

Watch : Stranger Things Star Jamie Campbell Bower on Season 5 Spoilers

Warning: This story includes spoilers for Stranger Things season four, volume two.

Vecna may've been knocked down, but he's sure to come back swinging in season five.

Episode nine of season four had Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) being severely injured thanks to the efforts of Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke). However, when the trio went to confirm that Vecna (a.k.a. Henry and 001) really died, the monster had vanished into thin air.

Will (Noah Schnapp), who was lost in the Upside Down in season one and had been possessed by Vecna's Mind Flayer in season two, eventually confirms the villain is still very much alive as he can feel him. Well, that's concerning to say the least.

On how this might come into play come season five, E! News turned to Jamie for answers.

"We all know by now that Vecna and Will have history," Jamie told E! News. "So it would be a joy to to get back in there as I'll gently put it."

#ProtectWill, anyone?