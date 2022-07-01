Taron Egerton Is in Talks to Take Over Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Role

Watch : Who Is the Biggest FLIRT in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?!

Taron Egerton has set his sights on a howling good role.

The Black Bird star is interested in taking over Hugh Jackman's former Wolverine role, marking his introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I'd be excited but I'd be apprehensive as well," he told The New York Times July 1, "because Hugh is so associated with the role that I'd wonder if it'd be very difficult for someone else to do it."

It's early days, Taron said, "But hopefully if it does come around, they'll give me a shot."

E! News reached out to Marvel Studios for comment and didn't hear back.

While it's too soon to tell if this performance will come to fruition, the star confirmed he has spoken to Marvel Studios' executives, including President Kevin Feige, who has breathed new life into the MCU since taking over in 2007. Feige oversaw the introduction of the Fantastic Four and X-Men characters with the 2022 film Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.