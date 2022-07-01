Anne Hathaway Celebrates Devil Wears Prada's 16th Anniversary With Political Message

Watch : See Anne Hathaway's Titanic-Esque Sparkly Jewelry at Cannes

Using the anniversary of The Devil Wears Prada to comment on the overturn of Roe v. Wade? Now that's groundbreaking.

On June 30, the 16th anniversary of the beloved dramedy, Anne Hathaway took to Instagram with a not-so-subtle message about the Supreme Court's recent decision to reverse the landmark ruling, which established an individual's constitutional right to abortion in the U.S.

Alongside images from the 2006 flick, co-starring Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, the actress captioned, "Looking back on photos of this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many—mine included—I am struck by the fact that the young female characters in this movie built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to have choice over their own reproductive health."

She added, "See you in the fight."

Based on the Lauren Weisberger novel of the same name, The Devil Wears Prada centers around aspiring journalist Andy Sachs (Hathaway), who takes a job as an assistant to ruthless fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Streep) in hopes of getting her foot in the door of the publishing world. Along the way, she learns just how cutthroat the fashion industry can get, as well as the sacrifices people make in order to reach the top.