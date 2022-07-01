Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Has a New Villain: Everything We Know

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has found its bad guy! Get all of the details about the Little Liars' nemesis ahead of the series premiere July 28 on HBO Max.

It looks like "A" has some competition.

There's a new sheriff in town (literally) and we've got the details about the newest addition to the cast of the upcoming Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, premiering July 28 on HBO Max.

Eric Johnson plays Sheriff Beasley, "domineering patriarch of the Beasley family" who, according to TVLine, will be "just as big a villain to our Little Liars as ‘A.'"

Those are some big words. 

For the uninitiated, "A" was the main antagonist of the original Pretty Little Liars series, which ran for seven seasons from 2010 to 2017.

Johnson has recently appeared on shows like American Gods and Vikings. He also had a memorable arc as Whitney Fordman, Lana Lang's (Kristin Kreuk) boyfriend, on the first season of Smallville.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin takes place in present-day Millwood, Penn. and features an entirely new group of girls—Imogen (Bailee Madison), Minnie (Malia Pyles), Noa (Maia Reficco), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), Faran (Zaria) and Karen (Mallory Bechtel)—who are , according to HBO Max, "made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago."

The first three episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin drop July 28 on HBO Max.

For everything we know about the highly-anticipated series, keep reading!

Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Family via Getty Images
Pretty Little Liars Revival Announced

On Sept. 2 2020, we first got word that we would be getting a Pretty Little Liars reboot titled, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. A few weeks later, on Sept. 24, it was announced that the new series, created by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will stream on HBO Max.

ABC Family
A New Mystery in a New Town

The search for "A" will no longer occur in Rosewood, Pennsylvania, where the original series was set. This time, "A" will be causing trouble in a neighboring town, called Millwood.

According to the show's description, "twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a brand-new set of Little Liars finds themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant."

But before fans get nervous, don't fret as the series will take place in the same universe as Freeform's original Pretty Little Liars so we may get some cameos from our OG girls, including Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Emily (Shay Mitchell), Alison (Sasha Pieterse) Hanna (Ashley Benson) and Aria (Lucy Hale).

Instagram
Meet the Liars

Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco are set to star as two of the recurring Little Liars in the new series.

Getty Images; Broadway World/Shutterstock
Bailee Madison Joins the Liars

On July 27, 2021, it was announced that 22-year-old actress, Bailee Madison, known for her roles in Hallmark's Good Witch and Just Go With It, will be stepping into the role as a next generation liar named Imogen, who is "a true survivor," according to HBO Max. 

The streamer teased, "Like all of the Liars, Imogen is a final girl. She will drive the mystery of uncovering 'A' as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends."

Flannery Underwood
Shay Mitchell May Be Interested in Making an Appearance

During her Aug. 3 appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, Shay said "never say never" about participating in the revival.

She also added that she's excited for Madison. "She's going to crush it. That was such a memorable moment in all of our lives, so I'm excited to see whatever happens and wherever they take it."

Instagram
Production Has Begun

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed on Aug. 10 that the cast and crew arrived in Upstate, NY to begin filming the series and shared a picture of the set. 

"The first three of our fabulous PLLs have arrived in Upstate NY (aka Millwood, Pennsylvania) to start filming in a couple of weeks," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on Instagram. "(More pics to come, as soon as we announce the rest of our stunning cast!) Their gorgeous smiles make ME smile. Enjoy the fun times for now, Ladies, the screaming starts on August 23rd."

Instagram
The Cast is Growing

On Dec. 10, TheWrap announced that Ava DeMary, Kristen Maxwell and Gabriella Pizzolo would be joining the cast of the reboot with recurring roles and that two of them will play teen versions of the Little Liars' parents.  

DeMary will play teen Davie Able, Maxwell will play Teen Sidney Haworthe and Pizzolo will star as Angela Waters.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
We Have Our Mean Girl

In a March 8 story by Entertainment Weekly, it was revealed that Mallory Bechtel will be playing the high school mean girl who feuds with Imogen (Bailee Madison), Minnie (Malia Pyles), Noa (Maia Reficco), Tabby (Chandler Kinney) and Faran (Zaria).

baileemadison / Instagram
Creating A New Identity

While the reboot will pay homage to the original, co-creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told EW that the new series will have an identity all its own.

"We very consciously said it didn't continue with the original characters," he said. "Honestly, the first series was so iconic. Trying to ask people to embrace a new Aria or a new Spencer felt like a losing proposition."

It was also revealed that Bailee Madison's character Imogen will be a "sugary-sweet teen mom," an added layer that will undoubtedly help the show stand out from its predecessor.

Richard Cartwright/Abc Family/Alloy/Warner Horizon Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock
"A" Will Be Back

Fret not, PLL fans. "A" is alive and well. 

"We wanted a new set of girls, a new town, a new set of secrets, and a new version of 'A,'" Aguirre-Sacasa said.

It wouldn't be Pretty Little Liars without a mysterious villain. 

Abc Family/Alloy Entertainment/Warner Horizon Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock
The OGs Could Return

With the town of Rosewood still a part of the show's lore, there's the potential for some of the original cast to make appearances. 

Bailee Madison, a diehard fan of the original PLL, would love nothing more. "I just got goose bumps," she said. "It would be so special to have the original Liars on."

