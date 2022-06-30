Pete Davidson Denies He Previously Dated Olivia O’Brien

Watch : Pete Davidson Changing for Kim Kardashian? | The Kardashians Recap With E! News

Pete Davidson and Olivia O'Brien don't exactly see eye to eye when it comes to their past.

In a June 29 podcast episode, Olivia said that she and Pete dated nearly two years ago—and that he allegedly broke things off with her over text to start seeing Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor.

However, a rep for Pete tells E! News, "there is no truth to this," adding that the pair "were friends and hung out one time."

During the BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast, Dave Portnoy asked Olivia "what was going on" between her and Pete. And after she looked surprised by his question, Dave read an anonymous and unverified tip that was sent to DeuxMoi (a celebrity gossip site).

"I have it on good authority that pete and phoebe are in fact an item," the DeuxMoi post read. "He ended things with B-list popstar/influencer he had been seeing beforehand for phoebe."