Pete Davidson Officially Calls Kim Kardashian His "Girlfriend"

Watch : Kim Kardashian Has "Fallen Hard" for Pete Davidson

Putting a label on it.

Pete Davidson referred to Kim Kardashian as his "girlfriend" publicly for the very first time. The Saturday Night Live star, 28, dropped the GF title while discussing how he handles his life in the spotlight during an interview with People.

"I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," Pete said in the interview published on Monday, Feb. 7. "Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside."

He added, "So I don't do much."

Despite being photographed nearly every time the goes out, Pete shrugged off any stress about being in the spotlight, saying that his rising fame has virtually "zero" impact on his day-to-day life.

"Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts," he shared. "But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse."