The Boys' Jensen Ackles Reveals When He Learned Soldier Boy's Connection to Homelander

Watch : The Boys Cast REACTS to That Charlize Theron Cameo

Warning: This story includes spoilers for season three of The Boys.

Soldier Boy being Homelander's father? Talk about a super plot twist.

In the final moments of the July 1 episode of Prime Video's superhero series The Boys, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) calls Homelander (Antony Starr) and reveals that their abilities are similar for a reason: They're related. The hero-turned-wanted-man, who is a parody on Marvel's Captain America, learned the truth earlier in the episode, when he took out a former teammate who double-crossed him.

"The situation's changed," Soldier Boy, who tried to kill Homelander in a previous episode, says over the phone. "And I thought we should have a conversation."

Though Homelander is not initially receptive to the unexpected call, Soldier Boy proceeds with his confession, sharing, "Fall 1980, I get called into Vogelbaum's lab for an experiment. Some s--t about genetics. I still remember the Penthouse I used."

To further spell it out for a confused Homelander, Soldier Boy adds, "I beat my meat into a cup. Turns out, Vogelbaum made a kid born spring 1981. A boy."

Understandably, this admission leaves Homelander speechless, especially as Soldier Boy admits that he would've happily stepped aside to let his son take the spotlight—if he hadn't been captured by Russians, that is. He says aloud, "What father wouldn't want that for his son?"