Jensen Ackles Looks Totally Different in New The Boys Season 3 Behind-The-Scenes Pic

Watch : Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki Talk "Supernatural" Success

That's one super beard.

On Tuesday, May 11, Jensen Ackles took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of The Boys season three. While Jensen didn't tease any specifics about the new season, the recent upload had us doing a double take.

Why? Well, because the Supernatural alum was sporting a very bushy beard and a shaggy haircut. This may not necessarily be a shock to his devoted 8.5 million followers on Instagram, who followed the beard growth online. But for the rest of us, who think of Jensen as the often clean cut Dean Winchester, it was quite the surprise.

Alongside the on-set update, Jensen wrote, "Just another day at the 'NEW' office. Happy taco Tuesday, folks. @theboystv #SoldierBoy."

As E! News readers well know, back in August 2020, it was announced that Jensen would be joining The Boys cast for season three. Jensen confirmed the news by uploading a video of himself catching The Boys comic book, which inspired the series, and looking it over. At the end, a title card flashed, "The Boys season 3."