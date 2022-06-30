Randall Emmett Responds to Ex Lala Kent's Claim He "Tackled" Her During Fight

New details regarding Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's split from former fiancé Randall Emmett have been released.
Several allegations involving Emmett—including allegations of abuse and fraud—have arisen after the Los Angeles Times published an exposé about the TV and film producer on June 30, one of which claims he "tackled" Kent after she confronted him about cheating rumors.
After seeing pictures of Emmett—whom she shares 1-year-old daughter Ocean Kent Emmett with—in Nashville with two women, Kent said she asked to have a look at his phone upon his return to L.A.
"He ran after me, tackled me and knocked me to the ground," Kent told the L.A. Times, stating she grabbed his phone after he refused to let her inspect it. "I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it from my hands...That was when I knew, for sure, that there was a lot he was hiding."
Though the publication claims five people confirmed the tackling, a spokesperson for Emmett denied the accusations in a statement to E! News, saying, "Lala fabricated this account." The spokesperson also stated that the couple's longtime nanny, Isabelle Morales, said neither Emmett nor Kent "was on the ground" during the altercation.
"I witnessed Randall and Lala fighting over his phone," Morales told the L.A. Times. "The only physical interaction I saw was Randall taking back his phone from Lala."
In an overall response to all the claims in the article (including Kent's), another spokesperson for Emmett, Sally Hofmeister, told E!, "These allegations are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall's ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute."
The statement continued, "Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of their daughter, keep her name in the press, and remain relevant in reality television."
A source close to Kent told E! News that the Bravo star "had no part in coordinating an L.A. Times expose that goes back 10-15 years prior to even meeting him," and that, "She's a drop in the bucket in this overall story. This piece is about business."
Kent broke off her three-year engagement with Emmett in October 2021. In an appearance on Jeff Lewis Live in May 2022, she revealed that she had planned to take their daughter and leave on Oct. 15 but had suspicions Emmett was having her "watched" in the days leading up to her Oct. 27 departure from his house. She also stated he threatened to call the cops on her if she left.
"I packed my stuff and he found out the next day," she told host Jeff Lewis. "I got a lot of text messages. Because, you know, he wasn't letting me leave the house with Ocean during those 12 days."
A spokesperson for Emmett denied Kent's accusation, telling E! News at the time, "These claims are completely fabricated, and it's disappointing that Lala continues to make up stories eight months after their break-up."
