Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett Had Her "Watched" and Threatened to Call Cops on Her

Watch : Lala Kent's Ex Randall Emmett Talks Cheating Allegations

Lala Kent is once again discussing her tumultuous relationship and subsequent breakup with Randall Emmett.

The Vanderpump Rules star appeared on Jeff Lewis Live earlier this week, recounting what she said was a particularly "horrific" time period with her ex-fiancé. The couple had just welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ocean, when one day, Lala said she came across photos of Randall in Nashville with other women.

"It was him just walking across the street with two girls, and my intuition was just like, you couldn't ignore it," Lala recalled. "I immediately was sick to my stomach."

Beginning to believe that Randall "is not who you think he is," Lala said she started to carve out plans to leave him on October 15. However, it wasn't until October 27 that she and Ocean finally departed Randall's house for good.

"He went to Miami," Lala said, explaining she had purposefully waited until Randall was out of town to leave. "I packed my stuff and he found out the next day. I got a lot of text messages. Because, you know, he wasn't letting me leave the house with Ocean during those 12 days."