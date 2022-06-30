Coach 4th of July Sale: All Sale Styles Are Now 50% Off With Bags & Wallets Starting at $37

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Cue the fireworks! Coach just dropped their big 4th of July sale and the discounts are so good, it's a sale that doesn't happen very often.
Right now, Coach is having an amazing sale where all sale styles are 50% off. If you've had your eye on something in their sale section for a while but you've hesitated on making a purchase, now is the perfect time to shop. Again, all bags, shoes, clothing, jewelry and more are on sale for 50% off. There are over 300 items included, most of which have never been discounted at half off before. So be sure to check out all that Coach has to offer in their 4th of July sale.
If you're on a budget, there are some really great under $50 items that are actually worth getting. For instance, there's the Coach Small Wristlet In Colorblock Signature Canvas, which is such a classic. It's cute, practical and makes a great gift. It's originally $75, but it's on sale now for $37.
We've rounded up some of our favorite styles from the Coach 4th of July sale. Check those out below.
Can't-Miss Deals From Coach's 4th of July Sale
Coach Small Wristlet In Colorblock Signature Canvas
Got a birthday to shop for? Coach's Small Wristlet in Colorblock Signature Canvas makes an excellent gift. It's classy, practical and features two credit card slots plus enough room for your phone. It's originally $75, but you can get it today for $37.
Coach Pillow Madison Shoulder Bag With Quilting
Coach's Pillow Madison Shoulder Bag is super plush and made with ultra-soft leather. It features multifunction pockets, an exterior slip pocket and a convertible chain strap. It's nearly $500, but you can get it on sale today for $247.
Coach Studio Shoulder Bag 19
As one Coach shopper wrote, the Studio Shoulder Bag 19 is "ready for your hot girl summer adventures." It's classy, cute and the red orange color is such a stunner. Best part is, it's on sale now for $175.
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Love the Pillow Tabby style but not a fan of the original price tag? Now's your chance to get the TikTok-fave shoulder and crossbody bag for less than $250. It's the lowest price yet so we highly recommend acting fast.
Coach Tyler Carryall 28
The unique aqua color of the Coach Tyler Carryall 28 makes it a must-have for your wardrobe. Plus, it's on sale for less than $150. Such a great deal!
Coach Ruby Satchel 18 In Colorblock
This gorgeous satchel has the makings of an icon. It's made with natural pebble leather and buttery soft glove tanned leather. It's cute, compact and has "favorite purse" written all over it.
Coach Metal Aviator Sunglasses
You can snag this classic pair of Coach aviators for just $78 today. According to shoppers, they fit great and look so fab, they'll be the only pair of sunglasses you'll want to wear all summer long.
Coach Espadrille
Espadrilles are a summer classic. These men's espadrilles from Coach come in three colors and they're on sale for $75.
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
At $198, the Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18 is at its lowest price yet! If you've had your eye on this cute bag for a while, now's the time to get it.
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18 With Ombre
Love Pillow Tabby style but want something a little more unique? Look no further than this gradient ombré option with colors that are perfect for summer. As one recent Coach shopper wrote, "It's worth the splurge! I get so many compliments when I wear it. It's the cutest little bag."
