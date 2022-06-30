Anthropologie's 4th of July Clearance Sale: Score $200 Dresses for Under $50 & More Deals Starting at $4

It's a sale on sale! Celebrate the 4th of July with major savings on summer dresses, tops, home and more, where all sale styles are an extra 50% off. Shop now before something you love sells out.

By now you've likely seen all kinds of incredible 4th of July sales and deals from J.Crew's Red, White & Crew Sale offering sitewide deals up to 90% off to Pottery Barn and West Elm's can't-miss Warehouse Sales with thousands of items discounted up to 70% off. While we definitely think you should take advantage of all the savings you can this holiday weekend, if we had to choose just one place to shop, it would have to be Anthropologie

This 4th of July, Anthropologie is throwing a major clearance sale where nearly everything (furniture is excluded) is on sale for an extra 50% off. With savings like that, you can score a gorgeous Farm Rio jumpsuit, which typically costs around $200, for just $60. You can even find other $150+ dresses that are on sale for $50 or less.

Not only can you score great deals on summer fashion, you can also save on cute new products for your home like candles, throw pillows, blankets, mugs and more. Again, nearly everything included in the sale section is an extra 50% off. Needless to say, we recommend shopping ASAP as items tend to sell out fast. 

We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles from Anthropologie's 4th of July Clearance Sale. Check those out below.

Best 4th of July 2022 Deals From Anthropologie's Extra 50% off Clearance Sale

Farm Rio x Anthropologie Structured Crop Top

This beautiful crop top from Anthropologie's exclusive Farm Rio collection is the perfect tropical vacay top. It's originally $148, but during Anthropologie's 4th of July sale, you can get it for $45. Incredible!

$148
$45
Anthropologie

Farm Rio x Anthropologie Deep-V Jumpsuit

This vibrant Farm Rio jumpsuit is an absolute stunner! There's so much to love about it, you're guaranteed to get bombarded with compliments. Best part is, it's originally $200 but is on sale now for $60. That price just can't be beat!

$198
$60
Anthropologie

Maeve Sweetheart Mini Dress

The lovely Maeve Sweetheart Mini Dress is a must-have for your summer wardrobe. It comes in three patterns and colors, all of which are super cute. They're available in petite, standard and plus sizes, and they're on sale for $40.

$148
$40
Anthropologie

Modern Geometry Pillow

Anthropologie has all kinds of super chic items for your home, and you can score some really cute finds for a really good discount. For instance, this modern geometry pillow is listed at $98, but you can get it on sale for $35 today.

$98
$35
Anthropologie

Oversized Floppy Straw Hat

A floppy straw hat is a summer wardrobe staple, and this chic find takes it to the next level with its super glam oversized look. There are two colors to choose from, both of which are on sale for $40. 

$138
$40
Anthropologie

Dagny Monogram Mug

You can't go wrong with a lovely monogram mug like this botanical beauty, especially when it's just $4. We'd hurry with this as letters are selling out fast!

$14
$4
Anthropologie

Terra Garden Pot

This indoor and outdoor garden pot in the smaller size is on sale today for just $7. So cute and such a great deal!

$24
$7
Anthropologie

Halter Side-Slit Maxi Dress

We are obsessed with the bright blue colors of this easy breezy maxi dress. It's lightweight and perfect for the warmer days ahead. Plus, it's on sale now for $50. 

$170
$50
Anthropologie

Pilcro Comeback Boyfriend Denim Jacket

Complete your summer look with a stylish jacket like this oversized boyfriend denim jacket from Pilcro. It's originally $140 but is on sale now for $45. 

$140
$45
Anthropologie

Strapless Tie-Front Midi Dress

This tie-front midi dress comes in three colors: white, black and dark orange. They're originally $160 but are on sale now for $50. So chic, so timeless, and at a price that can't be beat.

$160
$50
Anthropologie

Anthropologie The Silvana High-Low Cover-Up Dress

Hitting the beach anytime soon? You'll want to bring this super stylish high-low cover-up dress in your beach bag. There are two colors to choose from: red and white. Best part is, they're on sale for $30.

$118
$30
Anthropologie

Maeve Marie Column Maxi Dress

You can't help but feel extra confident when you throw on this stylish maxi dress from Maeve. It comes in black and floral, and it's on sale for $60.

$118
$60
Anthopologie

Atnrhopologie Mini Slip Dress

Anthropologie's mini slip dresses are sexy, highly versatile and come in three colors including a classic black. They're originally $120 but you can get it today for $35. How can you resist that?

$120
$35
Anthropologie

Farm Rio x Anthropologie Halter Maxi Dress

This vibrant yellow halter maxi dress from the Farm Rio x Anthropologie collection is a piece you'll want to wear over and over again throughout the season. It's originally $230, but you can add it to your closet today for $80. Such a steal! It also comes in a gorgeous floral pattern for the same price. Get yours now before they sell out.

$230
$80
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Tie-Back Halter Maxi Dress

According to the description, this eye-catching dress was made to have that "wow factor," and we couldn't agree more. It's one of our favorite styles out of this list, and the color options are all so good. The fact that it's on sale for $50 makes it even better. 

$170
$50
Anthropologie

Looking for more can't-miss 4th of July sales? Check out Sephora 4th of July 2022 Deals: Save Up to 50% on Pat McGrath Labs, Fenty Beauty, Ouai & More.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

