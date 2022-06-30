Travis Barker’s Stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya Addresses Fans After His Hospitalization

Watch : Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis: Details

Atiana De La Hoya is appreciating all the small things.

After her stepdad Travis Barker was hospitalized, reportedly for pancreatitis, the 23-year-old took to her Instagram Story to thank her followers for their support.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent out way at this time," she wrote on June 29. "It is heard, felt and appreciated. Xx"

According to TMZ, citing multiple sources connected to the family, the Blink-182 drummer was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on June 28 with an inflammation of the pancreas that causes abdominal pain—which doctors believe was triggered by a recent colonoscopy.

Atiana—the daughter of Travis' ex Shanna Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya—wasn't the only family to speak out on the rocker's health condition. His daughter Alabama Barker took to Instagram the day before, asking fans, "Please send your prayers." Soon after, the 16-year-old also shared a photo of herself holding her dad's hand from the side of his hospital bed. She captioned the since-deleted post, "Please say a prayer," adding two broken heart emojis.