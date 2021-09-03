Oscar De La Hoya Hospitalized With Breakthrough COVID-19

Watch : How a 6-Year-Old CEO Is Helping Others Amid COVID-19 - Friday Feels

Oscar De La Hoya was knocked out by COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated against the virus.

On Sept. 3, the boxer shared the news in a social media video posted from his hospital bed. "What are the chances of me getting COVID?" he expressed, appearing visibly exhausted. "I've been taking care of myself and this really, really kicked my ass."

De La Hoya, 48, will no longer compete in a comeback match against former UFC Champion Vitor Belfort, which was scheduled for Sept. 11 at Los Angeles' Staples Center. It would have marked the athlete's first time competing professionally since 2008.

In a separate message, De La Hoya told his supporters, "Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend. Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support."