See Adele and Rich Paul Double Date With Savannah and LeBron James at Kevin Love’s Wedding

Adele's recent date night with Rich Paul was a slam dunk.
The "Easy On Me" singer attended Kevin Love and Kate Bock's wedding—held at the New York Public Library—with her sports agent boyfriend by her side.
Adele and Rich—who were first spotted together in July 2021 at a NBA finals game—were dressed to the nines at the glitzy Great Gatsby-inspired June 25 wedding. Also in attendance to celebrate the nuptials was another famous pair: LeBron James and Savannah James.
For the event, Adele wore a long black, off-the-shoulder dress detailed with tulle sleeves. She paired her gown with black heels and accessorized with a simple small black clutch. The singer's look wouldn't be complete, however, without her signature cat-eyeliner, bold red lip, and side-swept curls.
Rich complemented his girlfriend's look perfectly with a dapper black tuxedo, bowtie and a white dress shirt.
Both LeBron and Savannah similarly brought their A-game, channeling Old Hollywood with their outfits. Savannah's look for the night included a flowy sheer, black gown paired with a black crystal clutch and matching elegant heels. LeBron elevated his sleek tuxedo with a pair of black sunglasses and velvet bow tie.
Safe to say the couples did not go easy on us.
Adele and Rich's celebratory date night is just the latest between the pair, who often enjoy usual courtside dates. In fact, the two are often spotted intensely keeping score at an NBA game, though some fans have speculated that they might not be that far off from their own wedding.
Just a few months ago, the two sparked engagement rumors after Adele was spotted wearing a giant diamond ring on that finger. And while rumors have yet to be confirmed, their relationship does appear to be getting more serious, with Rich—who has three children—having recently teased the idea of having "more kids" in an interview with E! News earlier this month.
"As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough," he told E! on June 10. "But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad."
As for Adele, she shares her 10-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki.