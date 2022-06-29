Charmed Star Sarah Jeffery Reacts to Ongoing Feud Between OG and Reboot Writers

Watch : "Charmed" Reboot Cast Picks Favorite Witches

Sarah Jeffery knew the original Charmed stars weren't bewitched by the reboot, but she was still hoping they'd appear on the series before it ended.

As the season four finale approached, the reboot writers even began to lay the framework for Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan's potential return. But then, the CW announced the series wasn't going to be renewed for a fifth season.

"I had hoped we gotten another season, if only to continue to wherever that went," she told E! News. "We were excited to pull in the the OG Charmed ones."

In the finale, Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) discover a portal to Halliwell Manor, where the witches from the original series lived.

It was a controversial ending to the series for many reasons, but Sarah ignored the chatter on social media. "I know that people had mixed reviews on the finale," she explained. "But I think we felt really proud with how we ended and we knew that if we didn't get renewed, it would be a great cliffhanger and a great opportunity for fans to just imagine and discover for themselves what happens next."