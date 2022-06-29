Why Joey King Was "So Drunk" When She Learned She'd Be Working With Brad Pitt

Watch : Joey King Was Drunk When She Found Out "Bullet Train" News

Joey King got the best birthday gift ever.

The actress couldn't have been more excited to find out she'd be starring with Brad Pitt in the action flick Bullet Train—which premieres August 5—on her 21st birthday. But the now 22-year-old exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that the news came at a not-so-convenient time.

"I was so drunk when they called me to offer me the role," she revealed on June 29. "I was already just freaking slammed, I was hammered, and they wanted to talk numbers. And I was like, 'I can't do this right now. I am drunk as hell.'"

The Kissing Booth star certainly knows how to have a good time, and she had just as much fun while filming her new Hulu movie, The Princess, which drops July 1. But unlike her "badass" titular character, King was hesitant about tackling the film's many action scenes.

"I was like, 'Damn. Can I pull this off?'" she admitted. "I was really scared. I didn't know if I could do it."