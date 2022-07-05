Nicky Hilton Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband James Rothschild

Watch : Pregnant Nicky Hilton Talks Baby No. 3 at NYFW!

It's now a party of five for Nicky Hilton and husband James Rothschild.

On July 5, the heiress, 38, announced that she and the financier, 37, welcomed their third child together, joining their daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4.

"We are officially a party of 5!" Nicky captioned her Instagram post. "Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten."

A month after confirming her pregnancy, Nicky told E! she was trying to embrace mom Kathy Hilton's family tradition of not finding out the sex of the baby until birth.

"My mom's very old-fashioned," she said in February while attending New York Fashion Week. "She's like, 'I didn't find out for any of you kids. Please, it's the ultimate surprise in life, do not find out.'"

And her daughters have taken after their mother and aunt Paris Hilton, by creating a special bond with one another.