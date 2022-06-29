Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Sale: Save Up to 63% on Dresses, Swimsuits, Shorts, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want to channel Reese Witherspoon's charming, put-together, yet casual aesthetic, you need to check out her clothing line Draper James. The fashion brand has classic silhouettes and beautiful patterns with styles for the whole family in addition to home products. Each style is cuter than the next, but if you want to shop and save a little money, the Fourth of July deals started early.
You can save 30% sitewide at Draper James, which does include sale styles. That means you can get an EXTRA 30% discount. Depending on which styles you like, you can get a major deal. There's no promo code to remember. Just add your favorite picks to your cart and you'll see the discount when you check out.
These $68 pajamas are on sale for $25, which is a 63% discount. You can snag this $86 top for just $46. Or you can get this $70 pullover for $39. There are so many cute styles, a lot of which have matching accessories.
Draper James Styles on Sale
Draper James Linda Pajama Set in Shadow Floral
You'll have a comfy, yet chic sleep in this super soft pajama set from Draper James.
Draper James DJ x Lands' End Snap Neck Pullover
This pullover is super soft with a plush, fleece lining. This is just what you need for a cool summer night.
Draper James Knit Smocked Top in Spring Ditsy Floral
This floral top has chic puff sleeves. It looks great with your favorite white pants or a pair of jean shorts.
Draper James DJ x Lands' End Zip Front Long Sleeve Sporty One Piece Swimsuit
Get UPF 50 protection from the sun and extra coverage in a long-sleeve swimsuit. It's made with LYCRA Xtra Life spandex, which the brand claims lasts up to 10 times longer than suits made with ordinary spandex. A portion of every purchase from this collection supports Girls Inc. and its mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold.
Draper James Terri Tie Back Top in Magnolia Eyelet
Go for a classic look with this simple eyelet peplum top. It has a floral print and it's a great everyday staple for the summer season. Just pair it with jeans or shorts and you're good to go.
Draper James Reba Wrap Dress in Magnolia Eyelet
If you love that yellow floral print, you need to check out this brunch-ready mini dress.
Draper James Taylor Smocked Dress in Strawberry Field
The Taylor Smocked Dress is incredibly flattering. It has a fit and flare silhouette with adorable bow accents at the straps.
Draper James Strawberry Field Knot Headband
Instantly elevate your look with this darling knot headband from Draper James.
Draper James Flutter Sleeve Dress in Green Woodblock Floral
The Draper James Flutter Sleeve Dress is the perfect ensemble for summer. It has an adjustable tie waist, flutter sleeves, and a flowy fit that's easy for the warm weather.
Draper James Bow Scarf Scrunchie in Strawberry Field
Step up your ponytail game with a chic scarf scrunchie.
Draper James Flora Flat Sandals
These beautiful, comfy slides go with just about any outfit. They're so unique, yet so versatile at the same time.
Draper James DJ x Lands' End Kids One Piece Ruffle Swimsuit
How cute is this girls' one-piece swimsuit? It's stylish and it has UPF 50 protection.
Draper James DJ x Lands' End Kids Swim Trunk
Here's another adorable kids' swimsuit with UPF 50 protection. A family matching moment is always an adorable idea.
Draper James DJ x Lands' End Mesh Zip Top Beach Tote
Carry your summer essentials in this mesh, beach tote. It has zippered compartments and a genius change of shoes compartment at the bottom, which is ideal for storing sandy flip flops away from the rest of your stuff. There's also a front zip pocket for those essentials you need easy access to, like your keys and cell phone.
Draper James DJ x Lands' End Sleeveless Polo
Make your plain white tops jealous with this gingham collar look.
Draper James Babydoll Tank & Short Sleep Set in Shadow Floral
If you want to feel cute, cool, and comfortable during hot summer nights, this is the perfect sleep set for your needs.
Draper James Kimberly Smocked Midi Dress in Orange Blossom
Orange you loving midi dresses for summer? This is a great look for so many warm weather occasions.
Draper James Pull On Shorts in Spring Blooms
Pull on these shorts with the matching smocked top or another shirt you already have. These would look darling with a plain white t-shirt.
Draper James June Dress in Monstera Floral
Wear this for your next vacation or for when you just want that "on vacation" feeling.
