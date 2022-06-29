Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Sale: Save Up to 63% on Dresses, Swimsuits, Shorts, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want to channel Reese Witherspoon's charming, put-together, yet casual aesthetic, you need to check out her clothing line Draper James. The fashion brand has classic silhouettes and beautiful patterns with styles for the whole family in addition to home products. Each style is cuter than the next, but if you want to shop and save a little money, the Fourth of July deals started early.

You can save 30% sitewide at Draper James, which does include sale styles. That means you can get an EXTRA 30% discount. Depending on which styles you like, you can get a major deal. There's no promo code to remember. Just add your favorite picks to your cart and you'll see the discount when you check out.

These $68 pajamas are on sale for $25, which is a 63% discount. You can snag this $86 top for just $46. Or you can get this $70 pullover for $39. There are so many cute styles, a lot of which have matching accessories.