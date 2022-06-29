Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo's Celebrity Game Face Appearance Will Make You LOL

Watch : Jimmy Kimmel & Guillermo DOMINATE at Chubby Bunny

From late night to game night.

Jimmy Kimmel and his trusted Jimmy Kimmel Live! sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez are bringing the laughs on the June 28 episode of E!'s Celebrity Game Face, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at their hilarious appearance.

The preview begins with the dynamic duo preparing to play "Chubby Bunny," the game where Guillermo has to stuff his mouth with giant marshmallows and Jimmy has to guess '80s song lyrics with a "twist."

"This is kind of up my alley," Jimmy announces.

Guillermo is already enjoying the challenge by chowing down on marshmallows. "G-Money, stop chewing the marshmallows already," host Kevin Hart instructs Guillermo.

After the timer starts, Jimmy successfully guesses "Total Eclipse of the Fart" (a play on Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart") before having trouble and skipping the second song. Jimmy then gets "Every Rose Has Its Corn" (a take on Poison's "Every Rose Has Its Thorn"), "Another One Bites the Crust" (Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust") and "Every Little Thing She Does Is Tragic" (The Police's "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic").