What Did Stranger Things’ Max Write in Her Letter to Lucas? Sadie Sink Says…

Sadie Sink may play Max in Stranger Things but that doesn't mean she's privy to every last detail about her character.
Nope, certain things remain a secret to the actress, including what the character wrote letters to her friends and family in case she died at the hands of Vecna. That being said, Sadie has an idea of what Max would've written to her friends, having played her and all.
"With Max and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), it's so tricky because they both just really care about each other," she told The Hollywood Reporter, "but the love and care that Lucas has for Max terrifies her, and the love and care that she has for Lucas terrifies her, so she would never say anything to that extent in person."
She continued, "So, I think throughout this letter, hypothetically, she would probably express some of that care and love that she has for him in a really genuine and vulnerable way. Or maybe she's not letting go of her values even when she's dead, and it's just writing on paper."
Sadie is just as curious about what Max would say to her other friends, like Steve (Joe Keery). "What does she really think about these people?" she said. "And, what is she dying to tell them that she can't in person?"
These are the questions that have been running through Sadie's mind, with the actress saying that she hopes the Duffer brothers revisit these last words further down the line.
But, that's only if Sadie survives Stranger Things 4: Volume II. The actress said she doesn't know anything about season five just yet, as the Duffer brothers have kept details under wraps, as usual.
"I think a few cast members know what's going to happen, but I have not received any information whatsoever," she revealed. "Maybe I should work on that because I'm dying to know as well."
The feeling is mutual, Sadie.
Stranger Things 4: Volume II premieres July 1 on Netflix.