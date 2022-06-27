Kate Spade Surprise 1-Day Sale: All Bags, Jewelry & More Are an Extra 20% Off With Deals Starting at $5

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're a fan of Kate Spade styles, drop what you're doing and head over to Kate Spade Surprise ASAP. They're having a rare sitewide sale you don't want to miss. In fact, the sale lasts for one day only!

Kate Spade Surprise is one of our go-to sources for scoring chic designer bags at a discount since everything on site is up to 75% off. That even includes their super playful and unique novelty collection and new arrivals. In addition to their everyday discounts, they also have a Kate Spade Surprise Deal of the Day, where you can score additional savings on top of already reduced prices.

Typically, their 24-Hour Deal of the Day is limited to one particular bag, style or collection. But today—and today only!—they've expanded their 24-hour deal to include the entire site. That means everything on site is not only up to is 75% off, it's an additional 20% off on top of that. All you have to do is enter the code SURPRISE20 at checkout to receive your discount.