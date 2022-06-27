Get $200 Worth of Skin Brightening Products for $47: SkinCeuticals, IMAGE Skincare, EltaMD, Obagi & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you struggling with dark spots, hyperpigmentation, or dull skin? It can be tough to nail down a skincare regimen that agrees with your skin and it can get expensive to shop for new beauty products. If you want to take a chance on some new products, it's a smart call to look for sales and great deals while you figure out your skincare plan.
Dermstore has come through with an amazing value set with products that are all about brightening up your complexion. This bundle includes products from SkinCeuticals, IMAGE Skincare, EltaMD, Obagi, Lancer Skincare, and Neostrata. It has a $200 value, but you can get this set for $52, which is an amazing deal. Or you can use the promo code EXTRA10 if you want to shop this bundle for just $47.
If you want to target dark spots and fade discoloration, this bundle includes a 21-day supply of a complete skincare regimen with top-selling, highly rated products. The future looks bright with this skincare set. Get your shop on before this unbelievable deal sells out.
Best of Dermstore Problem Solution: Brightening Regimen
If you want to brighten your skin, this set is worth checking out. Here's what's in the set:
- Obagi Nu-Derm Foaming Gel- A face wash that is great for normal to oily skin types.
- Lancer Skincare The Method: Polish Normal-Combination Skin- An exfoliating scrub that removes dead skin cells and dirt to improve your skin's texture, according to the brand.
- SkinCeuticals Discoloration Defense- A dark spot-correcting serum.
- IMAGE Skincare VITAL C Hydrating Intense Moisturizer- A hydrating moisturizer.
- EltaMD Renew Eye Gel- A hydrating and brightening eye gel.
- Obagi Sun Shield Matte Broad Spectrum SPF 50- A sheer sunscreen lotion.
- NeoStrata Smooth Surface Glycolic Peel- Presoaked pads that enhance are used to create a smoother complexion, according to the brand.
- NeoStrata Cellular Restoration- A night cream that addresses dull, uneven aging skin, according to the brand.
- Dermstore Clear Cosmetic Bag
If you additional insights before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Dermstore shoppers.
Best of Dermstore Problem Solution: Brightening Regimen Reviews
A repeat shopper explained, "I'm writing this 2 years after using and repurchasing the full products: Neostrata: amazing and you get a lot for the price. Sunscreen: not too oily and doesn't leave a strong white cast. Obagi face cleanser was not worth the money. it feels great to the skin, doesn't dry it out like high name brand cleansers but Cerve is good too. Vitamin C moisturizer was good, you can use it in both summer/winter."
Another customer shared, "I've got a lot of skin damage, sun spots, discoloration from pregnancy. There's so many high end products that say they can help with hyperpigmentation, but trying them all can get $$. I like this set because it let's me try several brands without breaking the bank."
Someone else reviewed, "Wonderful combination. I purchased this to try some products to hopefully help my cystic acne and scarred skin from previous acne. I have been following the day and night routine that is provided. I love the Lancer scrub, my face felt smooth and amazing afterwards. Too bad it's so expensive. For only using it a couple days I can see a difference and haven't had any new cystic acne pop up."
"Great deal! I was impressed with this purchase. I hadn't tried many of the included products so I always wait a couple months until they're nearly gone before writing my review. These sized products are great to add to my regular regimen because I put them in my travel bag and use them when I stay the night elsewhere once a week and it's a great way to try them out without having to travel with full sized products, especially if flying. I'm intending on buying a full size of the neostrada exfoliating wipes, I really like those, and the cream they also include is awesome for my combination/oily skin. Obagi face wash is perfect as well, not stripping and lasts a long time! Also can't go wrong with Elta or skinceuticals. Their serums are always on point and the elta eye gel was a fresh new option for me. I'm still using it," a shopper explained.
Someone else reviewed, "Products are amazing and it's nice to chance and try different ones at times."
