Tower 28 Sale: Get $185 Worth of Beauty Products for $72, Plus More Discounts on Skincare and Makeup

Are you struggling with red, easily irritated skin? If you've tried every beauty product to calm down your sensitive skin to no avail, you're not alone. The Tower 28 SOS Facial Spray has become such a must-have for me. It is great to decrease redness, reduce my inflammation, and even calm a breakout. The brand has so many great makeup and skincare products that are effective, multi-tasking, unique, and have the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance. This is a great brand to shop all the time, but especially right now since there's a major sale.

Get 20% off at Tower 28 when you use the code FF20 at checkout. If you add $60+ worth of products to your cart, you can get a 28% discount with the promo code FF28.

Of course, I adore the SOS Facial Spray. The SuperDew Highlighter Balm gives a natural-looking glow. The ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly give me a beautiful shine along with a major dose of hydration. There's another buy that I highly recommend. The AAPI Bestseller Beauty Collection includes $185 worth of products, but you can get it for just $72. The set has products from Tower 28, Glow Recipe, Cocokind, Live Tinted, Fable & Mane, Mount Lai, Hero Cosmetics, and JINsoon.

If you're looking for more shopping recommendations, keep on scrolling to see my personal reviews of the Tower 28 products.