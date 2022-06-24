George R.R. Martin Confirms Kit Harington Is Bringing Jon Snow Back to Life For HBO

George R.R. Martin is cautiously sharing new info on the Game of Thrones series starring Kit Harington.
As usual, the author shared an update on the Game of Thrones TV universe to his blog June 23. "I don't really have a spare moment today, truth be told, but I am making one, since the news has broken about the Jon Snow development and I am being deluged with requests for comment," he teased. "So… Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development."
Martin confirmed the series is tentatively titled Snow, while revealing that it's been in development for as long as the other previously confirmed titles have. He added, "This was not an official announcement from HBO, so it seems there was another leak."
Martin isn't able to share more details at this time, as HBO hasn't given him permission just yet. But he noted that Emilia Clarke already shared some specifics, including the fact that Kit conceived the idea for the show.
"It's been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up," Clarke told the BBC June 23. "So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington."
Martin confirmed that Kit brought on his own "terrific" team, including writers and producers, who he met with at his home in Santa Fe.
But the author cautioned fans to not get their hopes up for Snow, as well as The Hedge Knight, The Sea Snake and Ten Thousand Ships, which were previously confirmed by HBO. "Please note: nothing has been green lit yet, and there is no guarantee when or if it will be… on any of these shows," Martin explained. "The likelihood of all four series getting on the air… well, I'd love it, but that's not the way it works, usually."
However, if HBO does order the shows to series, don't expect a full reunion from the cast. Clarke told the BBC she's done with the world of Westeros, while Maisie Williams recently said she wants to experience Game of Thrones as a viewer.
And Williams will get her chance to do just that when the upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon premieres Aug. 21 on HBO.