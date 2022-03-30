Breaking

The Wanted's Tom Parker Dead at 33 After Brain Tumor Battle

Game of Thrones Prequel Series House of the Dragon Finally Has a Premiere Date

The wait is (almost) over! HBO has finally shared the premiere date for Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. Find out everything we know.

Good news, Game of Thrones fans: House of the Dragon has finally gotten a premiere date.

Just when you thought the wait would drag-on forever, HBO announced that the GOT prequel series will premiere on August 21. As if we needed another reason to look forward to summer! 

The series—which stars Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen, respectively—is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood and is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, providing a history on House Targaryen.

First confirmed in 2019, the prequel will be well worth the wait, according to Martin. He previously shared on his personal blog that he was happy with the way production was going.

"I have seen rough cuts of a few of [the episodes], and I'm loving them," the author wrote in February. "Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, color timing, score, all the postproduction work. But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific."

The series also stars Paddy Considine, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel and Eve Best.

Courtesy of HBO Max
JULIA (HBO Max) - March 31

Sarah Lancashire transforms into Julia Child for HBO Max's JULIA, which premieres March 31.

Justin Stephens/Nickelodeon
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder (Paramount+) - March 31

Cosmo and Wanda are back! 

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder premieres March 31 on Paramount+.

Cliff Lipson/CBS
How We Roll (CBS) - March 31

Based on the life story of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, How We Roll stars Pete Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. Katie Lowes plays Tom's husband Jen and Mason Wells stars as his son Sam. Chi McBride portrays Tom's bowling mentor and Julie White rounds out the ensemble sitcom cast as Tom's overbearing mother Helen. 

Netflix
The Ultimatum (Netflix) - April 6

From the creators of Love Is BlindThe Ultimatum follows six different couples that are on the verge of marriage. The catch? One partner is ready to get married, the other, well, isn't. An ultimatum is issued and in just over eight weeks, the couples must either commit to marriage, or move on. 

Netflix
Élite (Netflix) - April 8

We'll be heading back to school soon, as Élite season five hits Netflix on April 8.

Hulu
Woke (Hulu) - April 8

Season two of Woke will hit the streamer on April 8.

HBO MAX
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) - April 8

A Black Lady Sketch Show returns with new episodes this April.

GISELLE HERNANDEZ/Paramount+
iCarly (Paramount+) - April 8

iCarly returns with Miranda Cosgrove April 8 on Paramount+.

Netflix
Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix) - April 15

The new Netflix drama debuts in April.

Greg LewisSony/AMC/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock
Better Call Saul (AMC) - April 18

Better Call Saul is coming to an end. The first part of the sixth and final season will premiere April 18.

Netflix
Russian Doll (Netflix) - April 20

Three years later, Russian Doll is back!

The Natasha Lyonne-led series returns to Netflix for season two on April 20.

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) - April 21

Season two of The Flight Attendant will take flight in April.

Lindy Lin / Netflix
Selling Sunset (Netflix) - April 22

The Oppenheim Group returns to the office for season five on April 22.

HBO
Barry (HBO) - April 24

Bill Hader's Barry returns for its third season this April.

Gaslit (STARZ) - April 24

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in this dramatic retelling of the Watergate controversy.

Paramount+
The Offer (Paramount+) - April 28

The Miles Teller-fronted series about the making of The Godfather is set for an April 28 premiere.

Michelle Faye
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX) - April 28

FX's true crime thriller starring Andrew Garfield will be available exclusively on Hulu come April.

Greg Endries/SHOWTIME
ZIWE (Showtime) - May 1

Season two of ZIWE will arrive in May.

Courtesy of HBO Max
The Staircase (HBO Max) - May 5

The Colin Firth and Toni Collette-led series hits HBO Max in May.

IMDb TV
Bosch: Legacy (IMDb TV) - May 6

Spinoff series Bosch: Legacy—starring Titus Welliver and Madison Lintz—premieres May 6 on IMDb TV.

Quantrell Colbert/Alex Martinez/Bravo
Love Match Atlanta (Bravo) - May 8

The new Bravo series arrives Sunday, May 8.

Apple TV+
The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+) - May 13

The Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston-led series will hit Apple TV+ in May.

Peacock
Angelyne (Peacock) - May 19

Emmy Rossum portrays the real-life billboard queen Angelyne in the Peacock series of the same name, hitting the streaming service in May.

Disney+
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) - May 25

The galaxy may be far away, but Obi-Wan Kenobi's premiere date is not. Catch the new limited series on Disney+ May 25.

Netflix/Youtube
Stranger Things (Netflix) - May 27

Stranger Things season four is set to debut in two volumes. The first arrives on the streamer on May 27 and the second premieres July 1.

The CW
Tom Swift (The CW) - May 31

The Nancy Drew spin-off debuts Tuesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Hulu
Love, Victor (Hulu) - June 15

Love, Victor will sign off for good in June.

Netflix
Umbrella Academy (Netflix) - June 22

Season three of Umbrella Academy arrives this June.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - June 28

Charles, Oliver and Mabel will be back on the case come this June!

Prime Video
The Terminal List (Prime Video) - July 1

The Chris Pratt-led Terminal List series debuts July 1.

