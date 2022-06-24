Todd Chrisley Addresses "Overwhelming" Support After Fraud Conviction

As they await sentencing for fraud and tax evasion, Todd and Julie Chrisley are feeling...thankful.
On the June 22 episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, the couple gave fans an update on their well-being. "I'm hanging in there. How about you?" Todd asked his wife, who responded, "I'm doing as good as you are, babe."
Though they've been receiving what Todd called an "overwhelming" amount of gifts from fans and supporters, "we don't want you sending us flowers, we don't want you wasting your money on things like that," he said. "We don't need anything. So really, the best gift that you can give us is prayer."
"Our family, we're all doing as well as to be expected during this, and this storm that we're going through, and we're going to continue to hold our head up and move forward," Todd continued. "We do appreciate all of the kind letters, the cards, I mean, tens of thousands of messages. I mean, across all of our platforms. We're so grateful for that and those messages have been very uplifting."
He also noted his gratitude for those supporting his mom, Nanny Faye, who has been diagnosed with bladder cancer.
"We tried to keep it private, because that was her request," he said. "Because of the trial, it was brought out very quickly. And my mother is sad that the world now has to know that she is battling bladder cancer and she's been going through this since last fall."
Todd and Julie have been under home confinement earlier this month when Atlanta federal jury found the couple guilty of conspiring to swindle community banks out of $30 million in fraudulent loans, and of failing to pay taxes or file tax returns from 2013 to 2016. The couple had pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were indicted in 2019. The Chrisleys face up to 30 years in prison, and are set to be sentenced in October.
"We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it's a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now," Todd said earlier this month. "We still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does best because God's a miracle worker. That's what we're holding out for."