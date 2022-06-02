Nanny Faye Is Up to No Good In Hilarious Chrisley Knows Best Teaser

Nanny Faye is living her best life.
USA's Chrisley Knows Best is on its way back for season nine. And in an exclusive E! News teaser, Todd Chrisley's mom proves that, in her own words, she's "not no basic bitch."
The reality series, which stars Todd, his wife Julie, his children Grayson, Chase and Savannah as well as his granddaughter Chloe, will return with their usual antics, and of course, Nanny Faye is no exception as she accidentally attends a swinger party.
"Mama," Todd says to Nanny Faye, "this is a damn swinger party."
She responds, "I ain't going nowhere until I get something to eat," as she loads up her plate with vegetable crudité.
And that's all before she ups the ante with her sewing club.
"She's turned a senior sewing club into a sweatshop," Todd shares, before Nanny asks the group if "anyone needs more beer."
Top us off, Nanny Faye!
But Nanny isn't the only one up to mischief.
As the trailer continues, Todd tries to take the title of "prank master" away from Chase, telling his son: "Sleep with one eye open because I'm coming for you."
While Julie's had enough, telling the pair, "you guys are savages," Chase assures his mom that "it's our family's love language."
The series—which is produced by Maverick TV USA and executive produced by Todd, Simon Knight and Hank Stapleton—returns for season nine on June 23.
While we wait, catch up on the first eight seasons of Chrisley Knows Best on Peacock now.
(E! and USA are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)