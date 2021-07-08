Use These Glitter-Free Highlighters to Get That "Lit from Within" Glow

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're reading this, you've probably tried a highlighter... or five. The perfect highlighter is tough to find. So many of them are full of glitter and sparkles, which can be pretty for some occasions, but they don't create a natural look, at all. If you're looking for that "lit from within glow" that genuinely looks natural, you need to step away from the glitter. There are very few highlighters that are glitter-free, but there's no need for you to buy a bunch of new products or test out every product in a store because we did that for you.

We found the highlighting powders, balms, creams, glazes, liquids, and sticks that will deliver that oh-so-subtle glow we all want.