Why Dave Coulier Says Lori Loughlin Was "Last" Person From Full House He'd Expect to Go to Jail

Dave Coulier would have never predicted seeing his Full House co-star Lori Loughlin behind bars.
However, that was the case when Loughlin spent less than two months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in 2020 for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.
Now, in an exclusive interview with E! News, Coulier—who stars in the new Pure Flix series Live+Local—reflected on the "strange turn" the actress' life took since their time on the beloved sit-com, saying that "if you would have said at the beginning of Full House, who's the one person who's going to end up going to jail, Lori was last on the list."
"Lori is my best girlfriend in life," he explained. "We make each other laugh really hard, through the tough times and the fun times."
While he acknowledges that "everyone has their opinion" on the highly publicized scandal, he contends that Loughlin is a "wonderful human being" outside of the drama.
"There's a lot of untold story underneath that I don't think a lot of people know," he said. "We all make mistakes."
Given the passing of former castmate and close friend Bob Saget earlier this year, Coulier feels his bond with the Full House family has especially strengthened because "we realize how precious life is and how quickly this clock is ticking." In fact, the actor noted, it was "wonderful" to reconnect with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen—who were the only stars from Full House's lineup to not appear in its sequel Fuller House—when the original cast reunited at Saget's memorial in January.
"It was as if no time had passed," he recalled of the Olsen twins, who attended the service alongside John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin. "They were so sweet and loving."
He continued, "Even though there was great sorrow, there was great joy with being able to connect the dots over the years and not miss a beat as far as our friendships and the love for each other."
With his new comedy Live+Local, which centers around staffers at a local Christian radio station, Coulier has taken a 180-turn from lovable goofball Joey Gladstone to self-described "curmudgeon" Tommy Murphy.
"Live+Local is a departure for me," shared Coulier, who is also an executive producer on the series co-starring Emily Pendergast, Pat Cashman and Kendra Ann Sherrill. "People know me for Full House and Fuller House, so I grew my beard out for the show and got to bring a lot more of the other side of me into this."
He added, "It's a much different character than people are going to be used to me playing."
Live+Local will be available to stream exclusively on Pure Flix on July 7.