Why Dave Coulier Says Lori Loughlin Was "Last" Person From Full House He'd Expect to Go to Jail

Watch : Lori Loughlin's 1st Red Carpet Since College Admissions Scandal

Dave Coulier would have never predicted seeing his Full House co-star Lori Loughlin behind bars.

However, that was the case when Loughlin spent less than two months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in 2020 for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Now, in an exclusive interview with E! News, Coulier⁠—who stars in the new Pure Flix series ⁠Live+Local—reflected on the "strange turn" the actress' life took since their time on the beloved sit-com, saying that "if you would have said at the beginning of Full House, who's the one person who's going to end up going to jail, Lori was last on the list."

"Lori is my best girlfriend in life," he explained. "We make each other laugh really hard, through the tough times and the fun times."

While he acknowledges that "everyone has their opinion" on the highly publicized scandal, he contends that Loughlin is a "wonderful human being" outside of the drama.