John Stamos Reveals How He Feels About Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Never Appearing on Fuller House

Watch : John Stamos Talks Fatherhood, Baby No. 2 & Olsen Twins

If you've wanted to get John Stamos' latest thoughts on Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen never having returned as Michelle Tanner on Fuller House, well, now you got it, dude.

During the 57-year-old actor's Thursday, April 15 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, a fan asked if he was surprised that the 34-year-old twins opted not to make a cameo on the Netflix comedy series.

Host Andy Cohen later rephrased the question for John by asking, "Were you surprised that the Olsens never made an appearance on the show, or you knew when they said, 'We're not doing it,' that they weren't doing it?"

"Yeah, that was pretty much it," the Scream Queens alum shared. "I mean, you know, we were disappointed, but we understood. I remember Lori [Loughlin] saying to me, 'They won two or three CFDA [Fashion] Awards.' That's like winning two or three Oscars. If you won three Oscars, would you come back and do this? I was like, 'Eh, maybe not.'"