Southern Charm Star Madison LeCroy Says She Uses This $6 Beauty Product "Nonstop"

It's officially summer. If you want to adjust your routine to accommodate the warm weather, you and Madison LeCroy are on the same page. The Southern Charm star shared the must-have makeup, skincare, hair care, and fashion items that she recommends for the summer during a recent Amazon Live session.
The Bravo star told Amazon shoppers, "When it comes to beauty products, I switch up what I use from winter to summer due to SPF. I do try to wear less makeup in the summer. I find that it looks cakey and I think the trend these days is fresh, dewy skin."
If you're curious about the one product Madison applies "nonstop" and her "can't do without" skincare product, keep on reading for amazing insights from the professional hairstylist/makeup artist.
Madison LeCroy's Skincare Picks
EltaMD UV Glow Tinted Moisturizer with SPF Face Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 36, Non-Greasy, Mineral Face Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide
"I'm going to start with an SPF tinted moisturizer. This is a 40 SPF, which I think is great. Hailey Bieber, whatever she says, we should all do. This is the product here. This is like a serum almost. It's not that thick, which I love. I think this is a must-have. It works well under makeup as a good primer and base."
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist: Silky Spray Mist Moisturizer to Add Hydrated Glow to all Skin Types
"The Tatcha Luminous Dewy Mist Spray is not something I can go without. It's a must. It adds moisture back to the face, which I think is important. This is how you keep your makeup looking fresh all day."
Meagan Good and Kathy Hilton recommended this spray. It's also an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream
"If you have dry skin, this is a great product for that. A makeup artist showed me this one as well. Put this one dry areas before a spray tan. You guys need this. This is really important."
This product has 19,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Madison previously recommended this cream.
Seraphic Skincare Exfoliating Facial Razors- Set of 3
"This razor is like industrial. This thing is a good one. I tend to do my mustache here and I somewhat dermaplane my face. This is definitely something you have to add to your makeup kit."
Eau Thermale Avene Thermal Spring Water, Soothing Calming Facial Mist Spray for Sensitive Skin
"When you're laying by the pool, spray this on. Cool yourself off. Read all about it."
This spray has 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Madison LeCroy's Makeup Picks
Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder, Translucent - 0.15 oz - Makeup Setting Powder + Broad Spectrum SPF 35 PA+++ Sunscreen - With Ceramides, Olive Glycerides & Coated Silica Spheres
"This is awesome because it's a powder. You know when you're out on the boat all day, you can just twist this and then the product will just come out. It's great to use if you look a little shiny. It just takes that away. It has SPF in it. Put that in your beach bag to look like you have a little bit of makeup on and to feel protected from the sun."
This powder sunscreen comes in five colors.
Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm- SPF 15
"I put on chapstick nonstop. I feel like the technology these days and all the colors that they come out with has been absolutely amazing. This is from SunBum. The color is pretty good. Who would have thought you'd get this good of color with sunscreen chapstick? This is the color Bonfire. It does come in five different colors."
This lip balm has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Patrick Ta Major Beauty Headlines- Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush (Bronzed Nude)
"I like this one because it's a cream and a powder. This gives you that look of summer. I like that this color has a little bit of a coral tint to it."
Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara, Non-Toxic, Cruelty-Free, Clean Mascara
"This is the Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara. This is a cruelty-free and a clean mascara. It has a great wand."
Anastasia Beverly Hills- Brow Freeze
"Listen up. This is serious. This is the Anastasia Brow Freeze. It's only $23. You'll have this forever. It lasts a long time and gives you full coverage. I just take a little spoolie and I put it in the lid and brush [the brows] up. This was introduced to me by a makeup artist. I fell in love with it. It just doubled my brows."
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Blush Trio: Mini Liquid Blush Trio: Hope, Peace, Bliss
"These are your liquid blushes. What I love about these is that they're mini. You get three different colors. These will last you for the summer. A lot of people are putting it on over the nose. I love that look."
Madison LeCroy's Sunless Tanning Picks
b.tan Ultra Dark Self Tanner Kit
"This includes a mitt, which is important. Always shake it first. It has a green base, instead of an orange, which is nice. The product looks really good and not orange at all. If you are fair, don't worry, this product is gonna be perfect. I exfoliate, put this on, go to sleep, and then I'm good to go."
This set has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recommended this and it's also an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
Madison LeCroy's Hair Product Picks
YPGVUO 6 Pack Large Hair Claw Clips
"We're gonna talk about these clips. You get six of them, which I think is insane. These are pretty heavy. There are so many things you can look up on Pinterest and TikTok to do with these. They are strong. This will hold up your whole head of hair."
Bumble and bumble Surf Spray Hairspray
"This is surf spray for your hair. Ladies, men, kids, get this lived-in beach hair. Just spray this in the hair and let it go. It gives it a great texture. It's salt spray for beachy waves. It's been around forever. This is definitely a must."
Madison LeCroy's Nail Product Picks
Ecco Pure Cuticle Oil Pen
"I want to show you guys this little cuticle pen. How amazing is this? Just twist and apply this on your cuticles. It makes you look like you just had a manicure."
This product has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Madison LeCroy's Fashion Picks
Fixmatti Women 2 Piece Knit Outfits Long Sleeve Sweater Top and Shorts Sweatsuits Set
"This is a cute, little outfit. It's a cute Fourth of July neutral."
This set comes in 18 colors.
The Drop Women's Greta Fitted Square-Neck Halter Sweater Bralette
"I found this little beige one. I think the quality of this is really nice. It's super thick. You can't see through this. This would look great with some high-waisted, ivory trouser-looking pants with sunglasses."
This top comes in eight colors, with sizes ranging from XXS to 5X.
Artfish Women Casual Basic Sleeveless High Neck Rib-Knit Y2k Crop Tank Top
"I thought this shirt was interesting. I like how it's different with this little drop here. I would pair that with a wide-leg jean. I just think it's a cute, little, basic tank."
This top comes in 31 colors and it has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kingfen Knit Tank Tops
"This is another tank that I would pair with an ivory jean. This is great to throw over a bathing suit as well."
This top comes in 11 colors.
Dokotoo Button Down Shirts
"I think a button-up can look super cute just with a bathing suit."
This shirt comes in seven colors.
Madison LeCroy's Cleaning Picks
Brexonic Diamond Dazzle Stik Ring Cleaner Pen
"The ring cleaner is really important. Keep your diamonds shining all the time. The convenience of this being a pen is great. Just twist the end and boom."
Madison LeCroy's Summer Accessory Picks
Lack of Color Women's Palma Wide Boater Hat
"This is good texture and high quality. It's definitely not a cheap-looking hat. You can use this for a couple of summers. It pairs really well with everything."
EW East Water Visor Hats
"I like that vizors roll up and you can put it in your bag. You can do a ponytail with this. This could be a tennis hat. Hot Mom Summer, here you go."
This is an E! Shopping Editor favorite. It comes in six colors.
Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote
"The reason I love this beach bag is the price. It comes in 11 colors. I have it in ivory and brown. I like it because it folds right up when I do travel. I can put it in my suitcase."
This tote has 2,100+ 5-star reviews and there are a ton of colors to shop. It's an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
JIYALI Handwoven Rattan Vintage Purse
"This is a hand-woven little vintage purse. It comes in three other colors. I thought it was a cute bag to have in your summer collection."
This is an E! Shopping Editor favorite. There are three cute colors to choose from.
Tskestvy 4 Pieces Retro Sunglasses
"These are four sunglasses. Look how cute. These are a vibe."
These multi-packs come in several color combinations. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams recommended this sunglasses set too.
Freie Liebe Straw Clutch Purses
"I think this clutch is a cute summer bag. There's tons of colors with this one, 13 actually. I want you to see how good the quality is. It's the perfect size. It will fit your phone and a few other products."
This bag comes in 12 colors. It has been recommended by Summer House star Paige DeSorbo and E! Shopping Editors.
Lanzom UPF50+ Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Sun Hat
"With a black bikini or one-piece, this could look super cute."
This hat comes in seven colors.
Octwine Fashion Lock Bracelets Sets- 5 Bracelets
"I think these are super cute because they come in a pack. They are a whole little set."
Memgift Gold Layered Necklace Set, Square Pendant Letter A-Z
"These necklaces go with a lot of the outfits that I have. I always like to layer my necklaces."
If you're looking for more Amazon picks from Madison LeCroy, she shared some of her favorite products when she announced her engagement.