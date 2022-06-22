Elon Musk's Ex Justine Shares Supportive Message About Their 18-Year-Old After Name Change

Elon Musk’s ex-wife Justine Wilson shared a conversation she had with one of their 18-year-old twins, after their 18-year-old daughter filed a petition to change her name to Vivian.

Justine Wilson is standing behind her children.

In court documents obtained by E! News on June 20, Elon Musk and Justine's transgender daughter requested a new birth certificate and a name change to Vivian Jenna Wilson through the Los Angeles County Superior Court in April. The 18-year-old also requested her gender recognition be changed from male to female.

Amid the news, Justine—who split from Elon in 2008—took to Twitter to share a conversation she had with one of their 18-year-old twins on the topic of their childhood, though she did not specify whether she was speaking to Vivian or her twin brother, Griffin Musk.

"'I had a weird childhood,' my 18 year old said to me. ‘I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am,'" Justin recalled. "I said, ‘I'm very proud of you.'"

She said her 18-year-old replied, "I'm proud of myself!"

Per the documents, Elon and Justine's daughter Vivian said she "no longer lives with" or "wishes to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," when explaining part of her reasoning for the name change.

photos
Elon Musk's Family Tree

Justine and Elon share five children together: a pair of twins and triplets. The Tesla CEO is also father to a baby boy named X Æ A-Xii Musk, 2, and a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, 6 months, who he shares with the singer Grimes.

Getty Images

Elon has found himself in hot water over the years for Tweets he has shared on the topic of gender identity and personal pronouns.

In July 2020, Elon took to Twitter to write "pronouns suck." Then,  in December of that same year, he posted a Tweet that read, "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

NBC News previously reached out to Elon's attorney for comment and didn't hear back.

