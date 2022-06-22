Inside Pregnant Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Winning Vacation With Daughter Sterling

Before pregnant Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcome baby no. 2, the entrepreneur and the quarterback are enjoying a sweet getaway with their daughter Sterling. See the family's photos.

Watch: Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Are Married!

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' recent vacation is a total touchdown.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his pregnant wife recently enjoyed a beach getaway with their 16-month-old daughter Sterling. In addition to sharing adorable snaps of their little one relaxing on a lounge chair, Brittany posted some sweet photos of her and Patrick showing some PDA as she cradled her baby bump. 

Soon, they'll be expanding their team. "Round 2," Patrick wrote in May alongside a photo of him and Brittany posing with Sterling, who held up a sign that read, "Big Sister Duties Coming Soon."

It's certainly been a year of wins for the high school sweethearts, who tied the knot in Hawaii in March. "10 Years with my Boo!" Brittany wrote for their anniversary later that month. "Time to start over and start Celebrating our Marriage, oh & also our Rock Paper Scissors record Love you the most."

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling's Cutest Pics

To see photos from their vacation, keep reading.

Happy Couple

Whether on the field or on the beach, Brittany and Patrick are each other's biggest cheerleaders.

Growing Family

And soon, they'll be adding another member to their team.

Making Memories

Sterling wore an adorable blue outfit and had her hair tied in a sweet ponytail as she and her parents relaxed on a lounge chair.

Outfit Change

And later on, she changed into a pink and white ensemble featuring stripes, polka dots and a matching hat.

Enjoying a Bite by the Beach

As Brittany wrote on Instagram, "Apples on deck always."

Paradise

The couple took in the views of the clear blue water and sandy beaches during their getaway.

