Bachelor Nation's John Hersey Defends Katie Thurston After Breakup

Despite going their separate ways, John Hersey is still sticking up for Katie Thurston.
After a Bachelor fan account shared news of the pair's split on June 21, a follower wrote, "I feel like Katie is the reason she can't get a guy." However, John quickly defended his ex.
"You will speak a finite number of words throughout your life," he replied. "I urge you to speak more kindly, especially about someone you don't know. I have never been so supported or unconditionally loved by a partner. Assuming and implying that Katie is doing something wrong does not sit right with me. The internet can be a mean place—let's not add to it."
Katie and John announced earlier that day that they had called it quits, with the former Bachelorette writing on Instagram Stories, "Statement: no we aren't together." John also confirmed they "are no longer dating," noting "this decision was not made lightly, and it was obviously not an easy one to make." However, he expressed his gratitude for those who had rooted for their relationship.
"I appreciate every one of you that has supported us throughout this journey," he wrote. "We could not (and would not) be here without you."
John and Katie met on her season of The Bachelorette last year. However, she sent him home week two and she ended up getting engaged to Blake Moynes. Katie and Blake announced their breakup in October, noting that while they were grateful for their time together they ultimately determined they were "not compatible as life partners." Katie's journey to find love continued, and a month later she appeared to confirm her romance with John by sharing footage of him set to Taylor Swift's "Begin Again" as part of her "12 Days of Messy."
"Katie and John were mutually in the friend zone for months," a source also told E! News at the time. "A lot has changed in the last four weeks, and it's been wild but exciting for those closest to them to witness - it's clear Katie has never been happier."
Over the next few months, Katie and John continued to share their love story with the world, making their red carpet debut as a couple and posting pictures of each other on Instagram. But a week before they announced their split, Katie shared some advice on going through a breakup.
"Allow yourself to feel all of your emotions. The good. The bad. The ugly," Katie wrote in a June 14 Instagram Q&A. "Spend extra time with your friends and family while you heal. And then remember, everything you want and need in your life is truly found within yourself. Everyone else is just the sprinkles on the sundae you created for yourself. Embrace the idea that YOU make your life better. You create your happiness. And as sad as this moment may be, this sadness won't last forever. Hang in there."