Katie Thurston and John Hersey Pack on the PDA During First Red Carpet Appearance as a Couple

No mistletoe? No problem.

Bachelor Nation's Katie Thurston and John Hersey shared a kiss on the red carpet at the First Noelle Ball event, which took place at the Mavericks Beach Club in San Diego, Calif.a on Thursday, Dec. 2. For the occasion, the reality star wore a black dress, while her new boyfriend wore a navy blue suit.

The Noelle Ball marked their first public appearance as boyfriend and girlfriend, with a guest telling E! News all about the couple's date night. "Katie and John were so cute at Mavericks Beach Club Thursday night," the eyewitness shared. "They definitely have chemistry and it was so cute to see. They look so happy together and seem to have such a nice bond."

Technically, the Bachelorette star has walked the red carpet with John before, but she was dating final rose recipient Blake Moynes at the time. Since then, she and the Canadian have gone their separate ways, paving the way for Katie to date John, who she sent home in week two of season 17.