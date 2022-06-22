Pregnant Sharna Burgess Reflects on Her 5-Year Journey From “Emotional Rock Bottom”

Watch : Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby No. 5 With Sharna Burgess

Sharna Burgess is celebrating her 37th birthday with the gift of reflection.

The Dancing with the Stars pro took to Instagram on June 21 to honor her special day while also looking back on the last five years of her life.

"From an emotional rock bottom, to beginning my journey of seeing and knowing myself, of loving myself and knowing what I want and need," she began. "To today… having everything I've ever dreamed and more."

Sharna, who is expecting her first child with Brian Austin Green, continued her post by reflecting on the present, writing, "Life, this life I'm living, who it's with and the life growing inside me was always there waiting for me, waiting for me to be ready for it."

The mom-to-be encouraged readers to trust "the divine timing of life," adding, "Everything happens as it is meant to."

And while she's experienced "the good bad and ugly" over the years, Sharna noted that "she wouldn't change a single thing about my 37 years on this planet."

She wrote, "I have everything I need, and yet I know there is so much more to come."