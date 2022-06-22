Why Southern Charm's Shep Rose and Austen Kroll "Ganged Up" on Craig Conover in Season 8

Watch : Where Naomie Olindo Stands With Ex Craig Conover

It turns out Charleston's good ol' boys aren't so good after all—at least, they weren't for much of Southern Charm's upcoming eighth season.

Craig Conover and Shep Rose owned up to their self-described bad behavior in a joint interview with E! News, admitting that they both have regrets looking back at the past year or so, some of which can be attributed to their animosity for one another (and co-star Austen Kroll).

The trailer for the new season certainly hints at this, showing everything from Craig putting Austen in a headlock and telling him to apologize to Shep calling Austen a "f--king joke." However, it's not certain what exactly went wrong with the once-close trio.

Until now, that is. For a deep dive on the drama—as well as an update on where their friendship currently stands—read on to hear from Shep and Craig themselves as part of E! News' exclusive Q&A.