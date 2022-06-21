The Skinny Confidential's Lauryn Bosstick Shares Her Beauty Secrets and Answers the Questions We All Have

We interviewed Lauryn Evarts Bosstick because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products shown are from Lauryn's product line, The Skinny Confidential. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you love learning about beauty products and skincare hacks on TikTok, you've seen a lot of chatter about using an ice roller, face shaving, and facial oils. If you've been wondering what those products really do for your skin and what actually happens between the before and after photo of a product review, The Skinny Confidential herself Lauryn Evarts Bosstick is here to answer all of your beauty secrets and share her tricks of the trade.
In 2021, The Skinny Confidential launched its first skincare tool, the HOT MESS ICE ROLLER, which became an immediate sensation. However, that success didn't just happen overnight. Lauryn told E!, "In 2015, I had double jaw surgery and after using a generic ice roller to help with swelling, I saw a gap in the market— an opportunity to bring a solution to people who were sick of waking up with bloat, puff or wine face after too much chilled rosé. I set out to create a new one, with a very (pink) The Skinny Confidential spin."
The entrepreneur emphasized, "I'm involved in every detail, we have multiple calls a week that are or hours long on what we're doing, and we're really making sure this is a community-driven brand. Every single thing we release will be very niche—I want it to be very specific to my community."
So far, The Skinny Confidential products focus on inflammation tied to Lauryn's personal experiences. She explained, "I noticed so many people feel inflamed in the face, whether that's because of a rosé hangover, they slept on their face wrong or they had some kind of surgery or a cosmetic procedure."
When it comes down to it, Lauryn believes, "having great makeup is awesome and having great skin is even better. Lauryn shared her insights, expert tips, and some scoop on her latest innovation, the PINK BALLS FACE MASSAGER in an exclusive E! News interview.
E!: There are a lot of products with an emphasis on lymphatic drainage these days. Tell me what's unique about the PINK BALLS FACE MASSAGER.
LEB: PINK BALLS is different because it sculpts the skin unlike anything we've ever seen. I have tried every product on the market and because I run puffy, I'm the perfect candidate to try any tool that reduces swelling. After my double jaw surgery and experimenting with tons of massagers and rollers on the market, I finally decided I was going to make the tools I wanted to have. After sharing my story, I realized the community was obsessed with facial massage and lymphatic drainage too.
I wanted PINK BALLS to stand out so the angular disco-like balls really chisel the face and help it comfortably glide over the jaw line, cheek bones, décolletage, arms— you can really go wild with where you use it.
E!: The name of this skincare tool stands out for sure. Tell me about deciding to go with that name.
LEB: The Skinny Confidential brand is known for being cheeky. Our whole brand mission is to redefine the preventative beauty industry with on-the-pulse tools, routines. The name just came to me while I was meditating one day. The team loved it and thought it was funny, unique and very TSC-esque.
The Skinny Confidential PINK BALLS Face Massager
"Each divot on the disco-esque balls is manufactured to glide over each area of the face. This makes it very easy to stimulate the skin, promoting circulation which lifts & tones the face. Think of it like this: you go to the gym to work out your muscles, but your face muscles need to be worked too," Lauryn explained.
E!: Four years is a long time to develop this product. Tell me about that process and which elements you were specifically trying to nail as you worked on it and went through trial and error.
LEB: When we have a concept with The Skinny Confidential, whether it's merch, a blog post or even a podcast episode, I put a lot of thought behind it. I don't launch things just to launch them, they need to have purpose and value. PINK BALLS was made to use in tandem with the HOT MESS ICE ROLLER. Aesthetically, I wanted them to look pretty next to each other, but also they needed to complement each other.
From the second the consumer receives their item in the mail, to the unpacking, to the way the balls feel on the face, to how it feels in their hands when they use it, every single detail is important. Creating that experience takes a lot of back and forth, and in this case, it took 4 years. A similar amount of time as the HOT MESS ICE ROLLER in fact.
E!: Walk me through using an ice roller. Where do I roll and in what direction(s) for how long?
LEB: If using the ice roller, always use it first to de-puff the face. Then apply ICE QUEEN FACE OIL to ensure things roll smoothly. Next, gently roll the PINK BALLS FACE MASSAGER upwards along the cheeks and jawline, even the nose area. If you're feeling extra (we always are), roll downward on your neck to drain the lymphatic system or even on the décolletage, or any area of your body that needs some extra love. Such a seamless, quick, EFFECTIVE addition to your morning routine. Once finished, continue with your skincare routine. Display on vanity or bedside- ya, she's THAT pretty.
E!: There are so many ice rollers out there these days. For anyone who thinks "they're all the same," tell me what makes the HOT MESS ICE ROLLER a unique product?
I went straight to my community of readers and listened to all their beauty concerns and problems. Through working directly with the community, I set out to design the HOT MESS ICE ROLLER, The Rolls-Royce of ice rollers. It's a preventative skin tool that uses the power of cold therapy to contour, tighten and de-puff your skin. The HOT MESS ICE ROLLER all-aluminum roller gets cold fast, and stays cold longer than most other ice rollers.
The Skinny Confidential THE HOT MESS ICE ROLLER
Lauryn advised, "Always roll upwards on the face, not downwards (we want to be lifting, not sagging, duh). However, we do like rolling down the neck area, to drain the lymph in the face."
If you want to know why you need an ice roller in your routine, Lauryn shared four key benefits that she's observed in her years of research and product development.
- Instantly reduces puffiness and redness (think how an ice-pack can reduce swelling and bruising!)
- Boosts circulation, bringing blood to the skin surface - restoring radiance and encouraging optimum cell function.
- Helps shrink the size of pores, for smoother-looking skin.
- Helps with lymphatic drainage through the combination of a facial massage and ice therapy.
E!: Do we have to use a serum or oil with the massager or is it possible to just use it on a clean, dry face?
LEB: I actually prefer to ice roll the face first to really bring down any redness or bloating before the facial massage realness happens. You can cleanse your face, ice roll, then use the facial massager in an upwards direction, then bring it down your neck for the lymphatic drainage benefits. You don't need to use a serum or an oil, but personally I like the way PINK BALLS glides with ICE QUEEN FACE OIL.
E!: Tell me about the ICE QUEEN FACE OIL and what are some ways I can use the product?
LEB: You can use the oil in so many ways. Of course, it's fab with the PINK BALLS, but you can use it as a moisturizer, it's the perfect primer for makeup if you're into glowy, dewy skin. The ingredients are ultra-healing, depuffing and hydrating making for the perfect nighttime treatment too. Mix ICE QUEEN FACE OIL with your foundation and apply it to your face with a damp beautyBlender. Get ready to glow.
The Skinny Confidential THE ICE QUEEN FACE OIL
Lauryn shared, "ICE QUEEN FACE OIL is a high-quality, cooling facial oil packed with antioxidants that penetrates quickly to help hydrate, firm, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving skin soft and supple. The oil helps to restore the skin's natural moisture barrier while replenishing hydration, helping prevent moisture loss while protecting skin. Some key ingredients are pomegranate seed oil, raspberry seed oil and blueberry seed oil."
E!: Explain "shaving your face" and why it's something we should incorporate into our skincare routines?
LEB: Shaving my face is just part of my skincare routine. Not only does it exfoliate, but it also totally smooths the skin for makeup prep. It also gets rid of peach fuzz or the dreaded black hair that grows from my chin.
If you're hesitant to start shaving your face, you need to know that it will not make the hair grow back thicker or darker. Once you try it, you'll never look back.
E!: What are some tips to use the SHAVETTE KIT the most effectively?/ how regularly should we be using the products?
LEB: HOT SHAVE CREAM is the ideal complement to the HOT SHAVE RAZOR, designed to give you a closer shave, prevent accidental nick/cuts and deeply soothe the skin with its moisturizing properties (a rich blend of hydrating and ultra-nourishing ingredients like shea butter, olive oil, aloe leaf and Vitamin E). This dynamic duo creates the perfect canvas on your skin for skincare routine and makeup application.
The Skinny Confidential THE SHAVETTE KIT
Lauryn shared, "I usually shave about twice a month, but everyone is different. Every 1 - 3 weeks is what most people do. We created the HOT SHAVE CREAM and RAZOR to end the taboo around women shaving their faces. Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor and Cleopatra all did it, so what's the fuss? It's exfoliating, gets rid of peach fuzz, makes your makeup lay nicely and helps your skincare absorb better."
Lauryn's face shaving how-to guide:
- Apply a thin layer of HOT SHAVE CREAM onto wet skin before shaving with your HOT SHAVE RAZOR.
- Ensure skin is pulled taut and your HOT SHAVE RAZOR is angled at 45-degrees, then start shaving downward in short, gentle strokes. Be mindful not to drag it against your skin (I like an upward shave too, do what works for you).
- Once you've finished shaving, rinse thoroughly & pat dry. Then, use your HOT MESS ICE ROLLER to cool the skin or apply ICE QUEEN FACE OIL to soothe & plump.
